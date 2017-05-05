This Man Is Suing American Airlines For Seating Him Between Two Overweight People

Michael Anthony Taylor had brought a law suit against American Airlines for seating him between two overweight passengers. He claims that the 14 hour flight, from Sydney to Los Angeles, left him with permanent injures. He is seeking more than $100,000 in damages.

Taylor claims that he was not allowed to change seats and as a result was “crouching, kneeling, bracing or standing” for the entirety of the flight. As a result Taylor says that his scoliosis worsted and he suffered neck bruising. In a statement Taylor said, “I don’t hold any malice towards the people in the seats next to me — they’d paid for a ticket too. The airline could have put me in a crew seat or moved people around but they did nothing.”

The legal team behind Taylor hopes that this ‘wide-body’ case will help to force airlines into providing more space in their economy classes.

Via NY Post