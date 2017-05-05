VIDEO: Deflating Pikachu Gets Dragged Off Stage At A Kid’s Show

May 5, 2017 4:36 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, dance, Deflating, Pikachu, Pokemon

At the Pokémon World Festival 2017 in South Korea there was a kids show where dancers in inflatable Pikachu’s suits performed a little dance for the kids. As strange as this image already is, it gets weirder. One poor Pikachu started to deflate. The, seven guys in suits, yes we counted, run out, basically tackle the poor dancer and drag him off stage.

Yes, there thought probably was that a deflating Pikacku would scare the kids, it kind of scared us, but seven men? They kind of made the whole situation way more frighting than it needed to be.

Via Mashable

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live