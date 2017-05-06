4 North Texas Cities Are On Top 10 Healthy U.S. Housing List

Congrats, North Texas: your housing is doing (more than) OK!
SmartAsset recently ranked healthy home markets in a nationwide comparison (most stability, affordability, fluidity; lowest risk of loss), and four out of the top ten cities were in North Texas.
Some other facts:
- the breakdown of the housing health index: 40% affordability, 20% (each) most stability, fluidity and lowest risk of loss.
- North Texas pre-owned house prices have grown more than 50% in the last five years
- DFW houses are basking in record pricing and sales: it’s one of the hottest housing markets in the country
Here’s the list:
- Plano, Texas
- Arlington, TX
- Grand Rapids, MI
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Fremont, CA
- Grand Prairie, TX
- Vancouver, WA
- Irving, TX
- Denver, CO
- Huntington Beach, CA
You can read more details here.
Source: Dallas News
