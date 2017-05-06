4 North Texas Cities Are On Top 10 Healthy U.S. Housing List

May 6, 2017 5:00 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: DFW, Healthy U.S. Housing List, North Texas, SmartAsset

Congrats, North Texas: your housing is doing (more than) OK!

SmartAsset recently ranked healthy home markets in a nationwide comparison (most stability, affordability, fluidity; lowest risk of loss), and four out of the top ten cities were in North Texas.

Some other facts:

  • the breakdown of the housing health index: 40% affordability, 20% (each) most stability, fluidity and lowest risk of loss.
  • North Texas pre-owned house prices have grown more than 50% in the last five years
  • DFW houses are basking in record pricing and sales: it’s one of the hottest housing markets in the country

Here’s the list:

  1. Plano, Texas
  2. Arlington, TX
  3. Grand Rapids, MI
  4. Pittsburgh, PA
  5. Fremont, CA
  6. Grand Prairie, TX
  7. Vancouver, WA
  8. Irving, TX
  9. Denver, CO
  10. Huntington Beach, CA

You can read more details here.

Source: Dallas News

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from Mike Hatch
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live