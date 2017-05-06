4 North Texas Cities Are On Top 10 Healthy U.S. Housing List

Congrats, North Texas: your housing is doing (more than) OK!

SmartAsset recently ranked healthy home markets in a nationwide comparison (most stability, affordability, fluidity; lowest risk of loss), and four out of the top ten cities were in North Texas.

Some other facts:

the breakdown of the housing health index: 40% affordability, 20% (each) most stability, fluidity and lowest risk of loss.

North Texas pre-owned house prices have grown more than 50% in the last five years

DFW houses are basking in record pricing and sales: it’s one of the hottest housing markets in the country

Here’s the list:

Plano, Texas Arlington, TX Grand Rapids, MI Pittsburgh, PA Fremont, CA Grand Prairie, TX Vancouver, WA Irving, TX Denver, CO Huntington Beach, CA

You can read more details here.

Source: Dallas News

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.