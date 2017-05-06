Crayola Finally Unveils the New Blue Crayon We’ve All Been Waiting For

May 6, 2017 7:04 PM
Filed Under: Blue, colors, crayola, Crayons, Discovery, Oregon, Oregon State

It’s finally here! The new blue crayon from Crayola we’ve been so patiently waiting for. You might remember the crayon company said farewell to a color in March…Dandelion. The crayon,  which was introduced in 1990, from its 24-pack of crayons was a piece of everyone’s childhood everywhere. But we have to admit, this new shade of blue is pretty cool.

The inspiration comes from an accidental discovery in 2009. A blue pigment called YInMn was the first new blue pigment to be discovered in 200 years! The color won’t actually come in boxes just yet because Crayola is holding a naming contest for the shade. Have any ideas on what it should be called? Enter here!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live