Get A Look At Kim and Kanye’s New Clothing Line For Kids

They’ve been teasing us for a long time: and now Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s clothing line for children is here.

It’s sold under the label The Kid’s Supply. As you can see below, it features everything from chokers to bomber jackets to silk dresses. Kim told the world on Twitter that Kanye drew the logo by hand.

Kanye hand drew our KIDS logo ❤️👬👭👫 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 5, 2017

And don’t ignore the price tags.

Epic Topanga hoodie and jogger set, $125

A post shared by KIDS SUPPLY (@thekidssupply) on May 5, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

A post shared by KIDS SUPPLY (@thekidssupply) on May 5, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Silk bias dress, $125

A post shared by KIDS SUPPLY (@thekidssupply) on May 5, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Calabasas reversible bomber jacket, $240

A post shared by KIDS SUPPLY (@thekidssupply) on May 5, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Choker, $22

A post shared by KIDS SUPPLY (@thekidssupply) on May 5, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Kids embroidered T-shirt, $28

A post shared by KIDS SUPPLY (@thekidssupply) on May 5, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Source: Huffington Post

