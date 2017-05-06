New ‘Kraft Macaroni & Cheese: Swear Like A Mother’ Commercial Is An Instant Classic

May 6, 2017 5:00 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Kraft Mac & Cheese, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Swear Like A Mother

Melissa Mohr, Ph.D. has just become one of my favorite Mothers.

In the new (genius) Kraft Macaroni & Cheese commercial, Dr. Mohr (author of Holy S**t: A Brief History Of Swearing; and swearing expert) discusses that 74% of Moms admit to swearing in front of their kids.  She simply offers some kid-friendly alternative swear words to say in front of your children.  And, hey, if you slip…there’s always Kraft Mac & Cheese.

Some of my favorite phrases:

  • “Take that horse hockey outside!”
  • “Get your shiitake mushrooms ready for soccer practice!”
  • “Son of a motherless goat!”

Just in time for Mother’s Day.  Enjoy!

