North Texas Native Robert Wilson, father of Owen and Luke Wilson, has died

Robert Wilson, the father of actors Owen and Luke Wilson, has died at age 75 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to KERA.

Robert Wilson helped run KERA here in Dallas back the 60’s and 70’s and even helped get “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” to air on TV for the first time. Wilson was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease a few years ago. In 2015, Owen Wilson spoke to the Dallas Morning News about his father’s condition, and how it impacted him and his family. “It’s one of those things where if somebody had said 10 years ago, when my dad and I were joking around, having a putting match, that this is the position your dad’s going to be in, where he basically needs 24-hour care, you’d think, ‘Gosh, I won’t be able to handle that. That’s just not possible,'” he said. “You just have to do your best to deal with it. You’ve got no choice but to accept it. And then, you sort of still look for the things to be grateful for. He is at home, taken care of, and he has people around that love him.”