13 Reasons Why gets renewed for a Second Season on Netflix

The mega hit drama is being renewed for a second season only after a month of its debut.

The news comes from the Hollywood Reporter, season 2 will premier 13 news episodes in 2018 with Brian Yorkey returning on as showrunner. 13 Reasons Why drew controversy during its debut with its graphic portrayal of its main characters suicide prompting Netflix to add additional content warnings to the show. 13 Reasons Why has become the most tweeted- show in Netflix history. It’s not been said whether or not any previous cast members will return or when the new season will debut.