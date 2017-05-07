Nicki Minaj Offers to Pay Fans’ Tuition and Student Loans

Nicki Minaj just scored more points with all of her fans. It all started Saturday night when Minaj was tweeting about a contest to join her at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 21. She mentioned in a tweet she makes enough money to fly people from any country to join her. A fan then responded with a tweet, jokingly at first, about Minaj paying his college tuition instead. Her response? Amazing.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

It wasn’t long before fans from everywhere started sending the artist screenshots of their grades, tuition costs, and outstanding student loans. The 34-year-old requested fans direct message her proof of the cost, which often totaled more than $1000 per fan. Of the many screenshots asking for help with school costs, even a request for $3,000 to pay for three classes, Minaj replied, “That’s it? I’ll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next!”

This went on for a solid hour with many fans sending their academic info and having their wishes of being debt-free in today’s America alleviated somewhat. Minaj took one final request and ending with a rather sweet message to all her fans.