Raccoon Drops Down from Ceiling to Say Hello to Travelers at Toronto Airport

When you see animals at airports they’re normally in carriers, but this one wasn’t and it was quite the surprise. A raccoon was spotted at Pearson Airport in Toronto this weekend and gave travelers a nice surprise. Apparently, Canada is home to a rather large population of raccoons that by now the furry critters with beady little eyes are a sort of casual part of life in the city that most people barely take notice.

Cameron Graham, who was waiting in Pearson’s terminal three for his wife to arrive home from a flight from Edmonton, posted the unusual and funny greeting that took place.

At Toronto Pearson Airport, we spotted this little fellow checking to see who had come off the flight from Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/m2nSdrxwXt — Cameron Graham (@camerongraham) May 6, 2017

The raccoon’s little head was peeking out almost like it knew what it was doing. You can hear people laughing and some even saying hello back to the creature. Another person waiting for arriving passengers also managed to get the raccoon on video.

We have to admit, this is cute! While the critter drew attention from passengers and airport staff alike the animal was eventually left to go on its way, free and unharmed.