The Rick and Morty Mobile Pop-Up Shop is Coming to Dallas

Are you excited for Rick and Morty season 3?

With all the anticipation building toward the Rick and Morty season 3 premier, Adult Swim is rolling out The “Don’t Even Trip Road Trip” tour. Nothing more than an awesome giant Rick Sanchez shaped truck called the Rickmobile, traveling from city to city delivering Rick and Morty promotional goodies. The tour goes all the way till October and will be stopping in 40 cities. The tour will stop in Dallas on September 11th at the Alamo Draft house on 1005 S Lamar St. from 6 PM to 9 Pm. If you’re a Rick and Morty fan be sure to stop by before season 3 airs.