The Weeknd took a small break between shows to spend Cinco de Mayo with his girlfriend Selena Gomez. Looks like the celebrity couple spent the day here in the big D. According to Hollywood Life: “The couple traded all the glitz of MET Gala … for a chill Friday night out on May 5th.” “We love our celebrity guests!” says a rep, confirming their appearance at Topgolf on Park Lane in Dallas. Selena was spotted at the Weeknds Dallas show on Thursday.