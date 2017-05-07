This Tinder-Like App for Moms Is Becoming a Hit Among Highland Park Ladies

Meet Peanut. These app is helping moms everywhere deal with a struggle of motherhood…loneliness. Sometimes it’s hard to get with friends who might not be on the same path as you are, and it’s totally understandable. Luckily, Peanut is here to save the day! The Tinder-like app aims to take the guesswork out of the whole antagonizing process of finding mommies out there to connect with. Much like Tinder and other dating apps out there, Peanut uses an algorithm to match moms with similar interests and experiences.

The app was founded by Michelle Kennedy, who is also a founding member of the dating app, Bumble. Kennedy came up with the idea soon after her son was born. She felt lonesome even though she frequently saw other moms in her neighborhood and interacted with them at classes. She wanted an app that could actually connect moms and not just when you happen to run into them.

The app launched several weeks ago in New York and London. While the next step for a launch like this might be events around those cities, or even launch events in other bigger cities like Los Angeles, Kennedy and her team actually found that there were already thousands of mommy users popping up in Dallas—Highland Park representing the highest numbers along with cities Frisco, McKinney, Plano, and Fort Worth also showing high activity.

Using the app is very similar to other social apps out there. You create a profile with interests and post a couple pictures (yes photos with your kiddos are encouraged), and you’re ready for swiping. The idea is pretty smart: mommies alike can finally come together and share the sympathy over everyday struggles of motherhood. You can find out more about the app here.

Struggle or loneliness can affect anyone, regardless of the type of life you were living before your baby arrived. 💕 via @ParentFolk pic.twitter.com/m0PD0SO61U — Peanut (@peanut_app) May 4, 2017