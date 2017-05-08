“Beauty And The Beast” Shines At Rebranded MTV Movie And TV Awards

Not only did the newly renamed MTV Movie and TV Awards feature a new name across the trophies, for the first time ever, they implemented non-gender specific awards.

Emma Watson secured the top prize as the Best Actor in a movie, beating out the likes of Daniel Kaluuya from “Get Out,” Hailee Steinfeld from “The Edge of Seventeen,” Hugh Jackman from “Logan,” James McAvoy from “Split,” and Taraji P. Henson from “Hidden Figures.” Regarding her win, Watson said “I think I’m being given this award because of who Belle is and what she represents. The villagers in our fairytale wanted to make Belle believe the world was smaller than the way that she saw it, with fewer opportunities for her. I love playing someone who didn’t listen to any of that.”

Workaholics and Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine hosted the festivities, opening the ceremony with an over-the-top musical number from inspired by Beauty and the Beast.

The complete list of winners from last night’s ceremony are as follows:

Movie of The Year – Beauty and the Beast

Best Actor in a Movie – Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast

Show of the Year – Stranger Things

Best Actor in a Show – Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Best Kiss – Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, Moonlight

Best Villian – Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead

Best Host – Trevor Noah, The Daily Show

Best Documentary – 13TH

Best Reality Competition – Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Best Comedic Performance – Lil Rel Howery, Get Out

Best Hero – Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures

Tearjerker – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate, This Is Us

Next Generation – Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Duo – Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen, Logan

Best American Story – Black-ish

Best Fight Against the System – Hidden Figures

Via CNN