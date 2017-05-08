Britney Spears Iconic “Slave For U” Costume, Along With Six Other Outfits, Available On Ebay For A Cool $1 Million

May 8, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: Auction, Britney Spears, costume, Ebay, online, Outfit, slave 4 u

Fans of Britney with deep pockets, we have a treat for you!

Costume collector Dana Proctor has a one-of-a-kind collection of costumes from some of the singer’s most iconic performances, and she has made them available for purchase!

Included in the collection are:

– “Overprotected” music video Levi’s chaps
– 2008 VMAs custom Versace Atelier dress
– “I’m A Slave 4 U” music video costume
– “Me Against the Music” music video (feat. Madonna) costume

The most iconic piece in the collection, however, has to be Britney’s incredibly outfit from her performance of “I’m A Slave 4 U” at the 2001 MTV VMAs.

Dana is looking for $1 million for the entire set, and unfortunately they must be purchased as a set.  Currently, the highest bid stands at $99,995 so we still have a shot!

Via TMZ

