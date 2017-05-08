Canine Corner: Nico

Nico is a Miniature Pinscher / Labrador Retriever / Chow mix. He has the DNA results to prove it. He is three years old and weighs about 60lbs. Nico was found stray and had recently been attacked by another animal. Despite the best efforts to find his owners, no one was ever located. He is now in the Legacy Humane foster program waiting for a forever home to call his own.

Nico loves to cuddle! When he is awake he loves to play with other dogs or even just lay on his bed and observe his surroundings. Nico also does well with the household cat. In fact, they have even been caught grooming each other from time to time.

He is a very trusting and has been very tolerant of potentially stressful situations like meeting new people and getting shots. Nico loves car rides and going for walks. He is very curious and is constantly looking for bunnies to chase.

Nico does have separation anxiety but fortunately it’s not as severe as many other dogs. Nico is housebroken and crate-trained. He waits patiently in his crate before breakfast each morning, and he also enjoys napping in there. Nico would do best in a home with other dogs or even a family that is looking for a goofy, lovable dog.

See Nico in action!

