Dallas/Fort Worth Is Named #2 City In The U.S. For Naked Gardening

Apparently, naked gardening is a thing. In fact, there’s a holiday devoted to the very idea.
May 6th is World Naked Gardening Day.
This year, Houston ranks #1 as the city's superlative nude gardening friendliness, which is based on four factors to ensure Houston is outstanding in its field. The criteria includes the forecasted temperature, humidity, wind speed and cloudiness for this May day.
Each and every year, Lawnstarter, a lawn care company creates a list of the Top 15 Best Cities in the U.S. for Naked Gardening. The company uses four factors in making the decision…high temperature, humidity, wind speed, and cloudiness. The ideal weather benchmarks for naked gardening are…high temperature of 75 degrees, humidity of 45 percent, 5 mph wind (light breeze), and 0% cloudiness.
Now comparing each city’s forecast to the ideal weather, puts DFW in the #2 spot! Sadly, second only to Houston. Austin came in seventh on the list. McAllen took ninth place. And finally, San Antonio topped off the list with the twelfth spot.
Once again proving that Texas is better at EVERYTHING, including naked gardening. Take that Oklahoma!