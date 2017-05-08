Fyre Music Festival Hit With 2 More Lawsuits, One Alleging “Bloodstained Mattresses”

The Fyre Music Festival will go down as one of the greatest failed promotions in concert history.

Janan Buirier was there, and told us that this story is far from over. (Audio Coming Soon)

Turns out that may be an understatement. Organizers used social media “influencers” to advertise their shows, and paid them quite well. The problem is that most of the high-priced models and celebrities used to lure people to the festival-that-never-was didn’t mention they were doing advertising for the event, and most never set foot on Fyre Cay.

For agencies like the Federal Trade Commission, that could be a big problem – and now they are being sued for fraud and misrepresentation. What’s more, this could ultimately change the rules for everyone.