“Human Ken Doll” Willing To Risk Going Blind For Eye Surgery To Achieve Perfect Look

Rodrigo Alves is no stranger to plastic surgery.

The 33-year-old TV presenter has spent upwards of £397,000 on over 150 body-changing operations, including liposuction, six-pack implants, and Botox implants.

This upcoming procedure takes the cake, however.

Alves has traveled from his home in London to New Delhi for a surgery that would permanently change the color of his eyes. The £8,000 operation will have doctors cut a 2.8mm slit in Rodrigo’s eyeball and “slot in” an artificial iris that would change his eye color from brown to icy grey.

India is one of the few places in the world that will perform such a surgery, and Alves hopes to finally stop wearing the £500 hand-painted colored contact lenses he’s been wearing for twenty years. He told the Mirror, “I have being wearing coloured contact lenses since the age of 14. My brown eyes don’t match my complexion or the person that I see when I look in the mirror. Changing the colour of my eyes is a confidence thing and something I felt strongly about from a very your age, so I knew I had to make a change. I’m hoping to achieve 100% self-fulfillment.”

Via Mirror