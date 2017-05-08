Irish Beach Mysteriously Reappears Overnight 33 Years After Vanishing Into Atlantic Ocean

May 8, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Ireland, Irish Beach, mystery, Tide, Village

A beach in the Irish village of Dooagh on Achill Island vanished in storms in 1984 when waves washed away all the sand, but after high spring tides last month the beach miraculously reappeared. It seems after a freak tide that recently happened, hundreds of thousands of tons of sand were dumped on the beach over ten days in April, re-creating a 300m-long beach. It’s been over 30 years since villagers have seen the beach, and it’s gorgeous!

Achill Island already had 5 blue-flag beaches, so this addition is a very nice and unexpected one. It’s helped tourism in the area as well. Local bar manager, Alan Geilty, mentioned in an interview with itv,  “It’s amazing. We haven’t had a beach for a long, long time.We have a beautiful little village as it is, but it is great to look out and see this beautiful beach, instead of just rocks. Since people have seen the beach on the news we have had plenty more visitors from the middle of the country.”

See pictures of the beach below.

