Southwest Pilot Suprises One Millionth Passenger With Champagne And Cash Reimbursing Ticket (Video)

Southwest Airlines captain John Richie took the intercom before a flight from Denver to Pittsburgh with a special announcement.

Having retired from the Air Force over twenty years ago, and immediately transition into flying for Southwest, Richie has had his fair share of passengers. Over the weekend, and after some extensive research, Richie celebrated his one millionth passenger, and even had a few gifts in hand.

He presented his one millionth passenger with a bottle of champagne, along with an envelope stuffed with his own personal cash that amounted to the money the passenger spent on her ticket!

Congratulations, Captain Richie!

Via CBS