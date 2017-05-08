Things We Had To Deal With 15 Years Ago That Kids Just Won’t Understand

May 8, 2017 6:33 AM
Filed Under: 2000s, 90s, aughts, Buzzfeed, CDs, flip phones, kids, List, Mapquest, Millennials, retro

First, it still takes some time to realize that referring to 15 years ago does not mean referring to the ’90s anymore.  That’s still an adjustment in and of itself.  Regardless, 15 years ago, all the way back in 2002, there were a few things that were a part of our life and dealt with everyday that seem absurd thinking about it in today’s terms.

Buzzfeed put together a great list of almost 30 things those 14 or younger may not realize WE had to deal with back in the “good ol’ days.”

Some of our favorites include:

-Flipping through a CD Book to find the perfect playlist

http://thingsmykidswontknow.tumblr.com/post/17328688524/31-flipping-through-a-friends-cd-book

-Carrying both a phone AND iPod

-Watching the TV Guide Channel and waiting for something good to watch

-Watching movies on VHS, especially those with TWO tapes!

-WAITING or your Netflix movies to arrive

-Waiting a week to see if all the pictures you took on vacation came out good or not

-When your internet crashed

Via Buzzfeed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live