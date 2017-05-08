Things We Had To Deal With 15 Years Ago That Kids Just Won’t Understand

First, it still takes some time to realize that referring to 15 years ago does not mean referring to the ’90s anymore. That’s still an adjustment in and of itself. Regardless, 15 years ago, all the way back in 2002, there were a few things that were a part of our life and dealt with everyday that seem absurd thinking about it in today’s terms.

Buzzfeed put together a great list of almost 30 things those 14 or younger may not realize WE had to deal with back in the “good ol’ days.”

Some of our favorites include:

-Flipping through a CD Book to find the perfect playlist

-Carrying both a phone AND iPod

Found my moms old phone and my iPod from like 7th grade 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q31fsZw3sY — Lolita. (@_BeYourself_x) October 26, 2014

-Watching the TV Guide Channel and waiting for something good to watch

-Watching movies on VHS, especially those with TWO tapes!

Me respeita! Sou da época do Box em Fita VHS do Titanic.

Fita 1 – romance meloso. Fita 2- Terror, e Pra que jogar o colar no mar sua velha pic.twitter.com/4EOTDs5Tx9 — Nanddo (@nanddoc) April 21, 2017

-WAITING or your Netflix movies to arrive

#only90skids remember when you had to order Netflix and wait for your disk to come in pic.twitter.com/7UdaGM2tzj — julia holcomb (@juliiaa27) October 7, 2015

-Waiting a week to see if all the pictures you took on vacation came out good or not

-When your internet crashed

Via Buzzfeed