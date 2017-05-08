What Will Humans Look Like in 1,000 Years?

Assuming there’s no zombie apocalypse or World War III in the near future, you have to wonder what the human race will be like in 1,000 years.

You are probably thinking that humans won’t change all that much. Honestly, what’s really going to change. As it turns out, a lot! We’ll start off slow.

According to Tech Insider, we will be taller. Now that we’ve eased you in…it’s about to get crazy! We also might more like the Terminator that you would ever imagine. It’s possible that we will be merged with robotic parts that will enhance our sight, hearing, and overall health. Even our genes will evolve. Which may also mean that we will have the ability to alter our genetics to make us immune to certain diseases.

Tech Insider also created a scenario in which we live on Mars. In this case, our pupils would be bigger and we would be taller than anyone on Earth.

There’s even talk of immortality. Man, this is the stuff futuristic Hollywood movies have been talking about for years!