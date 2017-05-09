‘American Idol’ Plans To Hold Auditions At Disney World

Now that ABC has grabbed the rights to the American Idol reboot, the network decided it would go big with their first season’s auditions and have them at Walt Disney World. Which makes sense considering ABC is owned by Disney.

TMZ learned that there were two primary reasons for this choice of location. 1.) It promotes a huge brand within the Disney company, amusement parks. 2.) It’s way more cost-effective than travelling the show to various cities. There is also a source close to the deal that says there’s a chance they could also be holding auditions at Walt Disneyland in California.

Money is definitely an issue. The show got too expensive to produce, which is why it went off the air a year ago, and this will save a considerable sum.

-Story via TMZ