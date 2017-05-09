Chaos Erupts Following Multiple Flight Cancellations in Florida

At least three people have been arrested after violence erupted following at least nine Spirit Airlines flight cancellations at Fort Lauderdale Airport in Florida. The Spirit Airlines ticket counters were said to be swarmed by distraught customers who’ve been waiting two to three hours in an attempt to learn why they had been stranded at the airport.

The airline, known for its uber cheap air fares, is said to be currently in a contract dispute with its pilot union. The pilots of the airline are currently arguing for better contracts, which they say are currently below industry standards. Spirit Airlines officially filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against the ALPA in the South District of Florida.

Approximately 300 flights have been canceled since the beginning of May which has led to the disruption, according to the lawsuit filed. It also claims eighty-one flights were canceled on Sunday and twenty-eight more were canceled Tuesday morning.

You can see the lawsuit filed as well as a video of the chaos below.

Delayed or canceled this month on @SpiritAirlines? The airline blames the pilot union. We have the court complaint. https://t.co/qYDK3DmPXK pic.twitter.com/qRknaPU9hB — Brian Sumers (@BrianSumers) May 9, 2017

Passengers erupted in anger overnight after Spirit Airlines canceled *nine* flights at @FLLFlyer. WATCH: https://t.co/8IU6ecDHhs pic.twitter.com/i0Skl41Jql — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 9, 2017

@asg749d Hey Jose, did fights between people flying and Spirit employees break out during this video? What happened in the riot? — Brett Bodner (@brettbodner) May 9, 2017

@brettbodner Canceled flights twice on a group of people today. Some were going to a graduation tomorrow and will miss it. Became very upset and 1/2 — Jose L. Rodriguez (@asg749d) May 9, 2017