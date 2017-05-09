Cops Go on Prom Duty for Fallen Officer’s Daughter

We love stories like this. Sierra Bradway, a high school senior from Indianapolis, geared up for prom this past weekend with the whole corsage and a long, beautiful dress, which she wore with sparkly silver sneakers. But unlike many seniors who take their photos in front of water fountains or on fancy stairways, Sierra went to Crown Hill Cemetery. Her father, Rod Bradway, was a Metropolitan Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty in September 20, 2013 while responding to a domestic violence case.

Bradway’s colleagues described him as a man who did “everything for his kids.” The Decatur High School student decided to take her prom pictures at her father’s grave. Her date, who is the son of Marion County Sheriff’s captain, matched the deep blue hue of Seirra’s dress with his tie and boutonniere. It was his mother who called IMPD asking for police officers to surprise her at the cemetery.

By Sierra’s side in her prom photos is Chief Bryan Roach. She is seen smiling, cradling a frame with a photo of her father.

The cops sent her on her way adding a friendly reminder to her date: “Have her home by 11pm!”