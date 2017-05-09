David Spade Poses For A Selfie With Danielle Bregoli And Captions It Perfectly

As fate would have it, the incredibly funny and always sarcastic David Spade ran into “cash me ousside” herself Danielle Bregoli at a restaurant.

We have a pretty good idea of who approached who for a selfie the pair took together, and Spade posted the pic, along with a HILARIOUS caption that has us rolling!

How bow dis. ( @bhadbhabie is slightly underwhelmed to meet me 😒). Unfortunately she stopped being famous 5 minutes before this was taken A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on May 7, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

A lot of people were in support of Spade, high-fiving each other in appreciation:

However, Bregoli got a little jab back at Spade when she reposted the photo on her own Insta:

No lie, I thought dis guy was the waiter A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on May 8, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

And with regards to Bregoli “stopping being famous,” well:

marcusmcd24 “Stop being famous,” says the guy with 700k followers to her 9.4 mil.

Via BroBible