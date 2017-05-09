Dove’s New Body Wash Bottles Created To Match Your Body Type

Dove’s “real beauty” campaign has always been a staple of theirs and seemed to challenge the norm as to what beauty really is. Well it now seems as if the company has made a major faux pa.

Now the brand has found a way to put their message into their product, literally.

Created by agency Ogilvy London, “Real Beauty Bottles” is a limited-edition run of six different body wash bottles to illustrate the power of body diversity–ranging from curvy to tall, petite to slim. In a statement Dove said, “Each bottle evokes the shapes, sizes, curves and edges that combine to make every woman their very own limited edition. They’re one of a kind–just like you. But sometimes we all need reminding of that. Recent research from the Dove Global Beauty and Confidence Report revealed that one in two women feels social media puts pressure on them to look a certain way. Thankfully, many women are fighting with us to spread beauty confidence.”

-source via fastcompany.com