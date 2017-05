Remember last week when we talked about the fact that some of the most famous moments in our favorite movies were completely ad-libbed? That reminded me of this.

A moment that was actually thought out, then thankfully abandoned. The alternate ending to Titanic.

In fact, the last Bill Paxton even talked about it in one of his last interviews. So, as we head to the 20th anniversary of the film’s release, a moment on what might have been. It’s. Just. Awful.