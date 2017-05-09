Jennifer Morrison Is Leaving ‘Once Upon A Time’

‘Once Upon A Time’s season finale this Sunday will also be the series finale for Jennifer Morrison, who plays show lead Emma Swan.

USA Today is reporting that Morrison has played the lead character on the show for all six season, but the actress announced on Instagram that Sunday will be her last episode.

“As I reached the end of my 6 year contract on ONCE UPON A TIME, I was faced with a significant decision. ABC, Eddy Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz very generously invited me to continue as a series regular. After very careful consideration, I have decided that creatively and personally, it is time for me to move on,” The actress wrote.

Adding, “My 6 years on ONCE UPON A TIME has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I am absolutely blown away by the passion and commitment of the Oncer fans. I am so honored to have been a central part of such a special show.

I will be forever grateful to Adam, Eddy, and ABC for giving me the gift of playing Emma Swan.”

However fans don’t have to completely panic, it seems that Jennifer might make an appearance as Emma on the show in season 7, “If ABC Network does in fact order a season 7, I have agreed to appear in one episode, and I will most certainly continue to watch ONCE UPON A TIME. The creativity of the show runners has always inspired me, and I cannot wait to see the ways that they continue to develop and reinvent the show.”

“As six amazing seasons reach their crescendo, we’re thrilled to close an exciting chapter in the life of Emma Swan. These years collaborating with Jennifer have been truly magical. Watching her breathe life into Emma, we saw her accomplish more than we could have dreamed possible — she gave life to a brand new Disney Princess, filled with strength and intelligence and an incredible closet full of red leather jackets,” The shows executive producers Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz said in a statement, via USA Today.

“We’ll miss seeing her every day, but her imprint on Once Upon a Time is indelible. She will always be a part of the show and its heart and soul,” They continued. “That said, just because Jennifer won’t be back as a regular, that doesn’t mean we won’t see our savior at all next season.”

Do you think the show can survive without Jennifer Morrison? Let us know in the comments below.