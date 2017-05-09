Katy Perry’s New Album Will NOT Include Any Taylor Swift Diss Tracks

Katy Perry is preparing for the upcoming release of her fifth studio album. We’re already in love with two of the tracks “Chained to the Rhythm,” and “Bon Appetit,” and according to Perry, she has no interest in including any tracks that diss former friend Taylor Swift.

Perry told EW, “I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person.” Although, Perry did continue saying, “One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story.”

Swift’s song “Bad Blood” is rumored to be about Perry, although she has neither confirmed or deny the rumors. Their friendship reportedly began to dissipate when Perry allegedly tried to hire some of Swift’s backup dancers. Swift said of the song’s lyrics in 2014, “She did something so horrible. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour.”

Via TooFab