Man Has Eel Removed From Stomach After Sticking It Up His Bum Trying To Relieve Constipation

Fair warning, this is absolutely gross.

Going down the list of remedies to help cure constipation, sticking an eel up your rear has to be pretty low on that list.

A 49-year-old Chinese man, however, thought this was the best method for him to undertake. When he arrived at the hospital in Guangzhou, doctors said his stomach was inflated like a balloon and causing him immense pain.

The eel, whose head was reportedly as large as a ping-pong ball, actually broke through the man’s intestines and made a “mess” in his abdominal cavity, actually almost killing him.

The patient made a full recovery, but unfortunately the eel died upon being removed.

RIP Butt Eel.

Via BroBible