Mountain Biker Barely Escapes A Charging Bear

May 9, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Bear, Bike Riding, Bikepark Malino Brdo SLOVAKIA, charging bear, Mountain Biker

OMG! OMG! OMG!

If science has taught us anything, it’s that bears are surprisingly agile. However, it’s hard to know just how fast they can be when you are looking at them from behind the glass at the zoo.

Obviously the last thing you want to do is come across a bear in nature. And you definitely don’t want one sneaking up on you!

Take these mountain bikers for example, who were bike riding on a trail in Slovakia, when a bear comes out of nowhere. That bear is moving fast! Luckily, they were on bikes and somehow managed to outrun the bear.

However, we do have to question why they got off the bike a few seconds later???

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live