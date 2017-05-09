Oreo’s Creative Cookie Contest Could Win You Half A Million Dollars

May 9, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, Contest, Cookies, new flavor, oreos

Think you’re pretty good at coming up with creative and new flavors for food?  Well then Oreo Cookies has the perfect challenge for you!

Oreo is starting a contest for someone to design it’s next crazy flavor.  And you could win $500K if your idea wins!  The cookie company says the taste has to be creative and smart, with a relevant theme for next year.

Contestants have until mid-July to send in their ideas.  Next year, Oreo will name the three finalists and they will go up for a vote. The one with the most votes will win $500K.

 

