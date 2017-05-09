Oreo’s Creative Cookie Contest Could Win You Half A Million Dollars

Think you’re pretty good at coming up with creative and new flavors for food? Well then Oreo Cookies has the perfect challenge for you!

Oreo is starting a contest for someone to design it’s next crazy flavor. And you could win $500K if your idea wins! The cookie company says the taste has to be creative and smart, with a relevant theme for next year.

Contestants have until mid-July to send in their ideas. Next year, Oreo will name the three finalists and they will go up for a vote. The one with the most votes will win $500K.