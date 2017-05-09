Students Leave Pineapple In Middle Of Art Exhibit, Visitors Mistake It For Actual Art

Now we don’t claim to be any experts on art, but we think we would have been able to sniff out this prank pretty quickly.

A couple of students, Ruairi Gray and Lloyd Jack, at Robert Gordon University on Scotland decided to have a little fun with an art exhibit being featured on their campus. They took a pineapple purchased at a local supermarket for £1 and placed it in the middle of the exhibit. Upon returning to the building four days later, they found that not only had the pineapple been moved, but had been placed in its own glass case smack dab in the middle of the event.

So last week we placed a pineapple next to an art display and come in today and RGU have moved it into a glass display case. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/sMzTUlapDQ — Lloyd Jack (@LloydJack16) May 1, 2017

Gray told the MailOnline, “I saw an empty art display stand and decided to see how long it would stay there for or if people would believe it was art. I came in later and it had been put in a glass case – it’s the funniest thing that has happened all year. My honours supervisor saw it and asked an art lecturer if it was real because he could not believe it.”

Natalie Kerr organized the event, and she still doesn’t know who moved the pineapple into the display case as it is quite heavy, but she has no plans to remove it anytime soon. “It’s a bit of a mystery – the glass is pretty heavy and would need two or three people to move it, we have no idea who did it. But it’s still there now, we decided to keep it because it’s keeping with the playful spirit of this commission.”

Via Independent