The Future Destroyed High-Top Sneaker From Neiman Marcus Come “Partially Shredded” And Cost $1425

Ok. We officially do not understand fashion anymore.

Pre-muddy jeans, jeans with clear knees, and now…shoes that come…pre-shredded?

Designed by upscale retailer Maison Margiela, Neiman Marcus is offering the Future Destroyed High-Top Sneaker. It probably once was a real nice pair of white high-tops, but now the shoes being sold are completely torn and shredded, revealing the yellow stuffing within. Officially, the shoes were put under a “heavy distressing”to acheive their look.

And just in case you didn’t see, the shoes are being sold for $1425! How many of our dogs are going to look at these shoes and feel they were just trying to help us get rich all those years?

Via UPI