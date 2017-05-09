According to a new U.K. survey of 2000 adults, here’s the list, as reported by SWNS Digital.

10. I wasn’t looking at her figure!

9. Your butt doesn’t look big in that

8. This isn’t a new outfit

7. I had an orgasm

6. I am sticking to my diet

5. You don’t look fat

4. I didn’t see your text/call

3. I only had one drink

2. I’m not in a bad mood

#1 – “I’m listening”

The study also reveals:

the average person lies 10 times per day 50% of people have to lied to in a relationship, with around 33% saying it was a serious lie. 66% trust their partner to be faithful

So, do you feel Britain’s “Top 10 Lies We Tell Our Partners” is the same or similar to how Americans feel?