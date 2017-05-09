You Can Rappel Down Reunion Tower This Weekend!

A few days ago, I received a call from my veterinarian, who has been treating my treasured dogs for the past seven years. She is the most loving doctor, and my mutts actually enjoy going to see her. (I know… crazy, right?)

Dr. Angie Rogers from Eldorado Animal Hospital in McKinney has always given my four-legged family members the best care. So ,when she phoned me to ask about an upcoming charity event, I jumped at the chance to pay her back.

Dr. Rogers lost her son to a heroin overdose in 2015. Brandon “Bubba” Rogers was an avid sports fan, an animal lover, and most of all, a cherished son and brother. This week, Bubba would have been graduating from Texas A&M University alongside his twin sister had his substance use disorder not taken control over him.

In honor of Brandon, his family decided to turn a tragedy into an opportunity to raise awareness for others suffering from addiction. Angie Rogers partnered with Shatterproof, a non-profit that supports prevention, recovery, and eliminating the stigma that often accompanies the disease. In 2016, Dr. Rogers participated in Shatterproof’s rappelling event as a tribute to her son.

In her own words: “Last year, this non-athletic, scared of heights, out of shape momma, rappelled Reunion Tower in memory of my beloved son. The experience, though very scary and emotional, was therapeutic to my grieving heart. Accomplishing something that he would have loved to do was a comfort. This year, the rappel will take place on Mother’s Day weekend, which is a bittersweet day for any momma that has had to give a child back to God.”

The 2017 Shatterproof Rappel is taking place this Saturday, and Dr. Angie Rogers will watch from the ground as Bubba’s only sibling Blair and their father David will climb down 50 stories atop Dallas’ most iconic building in memory of their late relative. The family’s hope is to erase the shame surrounding the struggle of addiction and encourage others to seek help when needed.

There are few slots left if you’re brave enough to experience this once-in-a-lifetime adventure. You can register here. You can also donate to the cause– even Bubba’s Bunch— if you’d like to specify a team. They also welcome spectators to show support in person the day of the event. Every dollar earned goes straight back into the charity, and it’s tax-deductible.

I wasn’t fortunate to have met Brandon Rogers, but if he was anything like his mother, I’m sure he had a larger-than-life personality and a huge heart. Dr. Rogers’ compassion and enthusiasm for the community is evident in a comment she recently made to me: “Whenever I hear you on the radio I’m like a proud ‘momma’! I beam with pride and say, ‘I know her and her sweet doggies!’ My daughter adopted a dog, and I told her she looks like one of my patients Duncan!!” (Full disclosure: My girl Duncan is pretty partial to Dr. Rogers too.)

I’ll leave you with Angie’s words to me:

“We are open about his struggle in hopes others can be helped. We are trying to end the shame, stigma, & silence around addiction. There is hope.”

