Meghan Flaherty said she just wanted to have fun with┬áPennsauken High School’s junior prom.

The New Jersey teen has gone viral when she arrived for her school’s prom Saturday night not only after riding in a hearse, but laying in a coffin as well. ┬áThe aspiring funeral director slid out of the back of the hearse in an open coffin and was assisted by her date, who she made sure had no reservations about her entrance, out of the box.

Check it out below!

Via AP News