ABC Is Possibly Talking With Kelly Clarkson To Be A Judge On New Season Of ‘American Idol’

May 10, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: 2018, ABC, American Idol, AMP 103.7, Judge, Kelly Clarkson, new season

TMZ has recently learned that former American Idol contestant Kelly Clarkson could be ABC’s first choice for a judge on the show’s new season next year.   She has also already began clearing her schedule for filming.

TMZ broke the story and home base for the audition shows will be Disney World and possibly Disneyland, which will make it much easier to shoot than the OG where cast and crew went from city to city. It will also be way less expensive, which is a big consideration.

It’s also unclear whether the show will air once or twice a week. We’ve heard ABC is considering a once a week format where results from voting will go down the following week. That will make it easier for the judges and the host, who will almost certainly be Ryan Seacrest.

-source via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live