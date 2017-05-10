ABC Is Possibly Talking With Kelly Clarkson To Be A Judge On New Season Of ‘American Idol’

TMZ has recently learned that former American Idol contestant Kelly Clarkson could be ABC’s first choice for a judge on the show’s new season next year. She has also already began clearing her schedule for filming.

TMZ broke the story and home base for the audition shows will be Disney World and possibly Disneyland, which will make it much easier to shoot than the OG where cast and crew went from city to city. It will also be way less expensive, which is a big consideration.

It’s also unclear whether the show will air once or twice a week. We’ve heard ABC is considering a once a week format where results from voting will go down the following week. That will make it easier for the judges and the host, who will almost certainly be Ryan Seacrest.

-source via TMZ