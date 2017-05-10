Animated Deadpool Series Coming to FXX From Donald Glover

Donald Glover has a lot on his plate.

Donald Glover is set to play Simba and Lando Calrissian in the lion king remake and the Han Solo movie. Now he will be writing and producing the new animated Deadpool series for FXX. Nick Grad, co-president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions announced today, “Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta. With the success of Legion, we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original.” Glover recently dropped a new album late last year and also produced TV show ATLANTA for FXX and even won a Golden Globe for the hit show.