Brave Dog Defends Yard by Chasing a Bear Away

A roaming bear was recently spotted entering a yard in a neighborhood in Los Angeles. The real star of this video captured though is the family dog who defended the yard until the end. You can see in the aerial footage, the bear wandering around neighborhood in the Bradbury, California. During the bear’s outing, it swam in a swimming pool and even ate some fruit in a nearby wooded area. When the bear stepped out of the wooded area, that’s when the “confrontation” took place.

The dog, named Ba Bao, which means “meat bun” in Taiwanese, ended up in a standoff with the bear. As the bear was approaching, you could visibly see it was respecting the bear’s space, but as the bear decided to turn back around that’s when Ba Bao decided to charge.

You can hear the reporter saying, “What are you thinking, dog?” After the confrontation with the dog, the bear hopped a fence, knocked over trash cans and disappeared into the woods. Luckily, nothing happened to the dog.

What a brave little soul!