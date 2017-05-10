Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Might Run For President

Sounds like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might want to add U.S President to his resume.

According to Variety, in a recent interview the wrestler turned actor said that running for President was a “real possibility.” Although it’s a little unclear on which political party The Rock would want to be associated with.

He was approached by both the Trump and Clinton campaigns during last year’s Presidential election and declined to endorse a candidate.

“I feel like I’m in a position now where my word carries a lot of weight and influence, which of course is why they want the endorsement,” The Rock said. “But I also have a tremendous amount of respect for the process and felt like if I did share my political views publicly, a few things would happen — and these are all conversations I have with myself, in the gym at four o’clock in the morning — I felt like it would either (a) make people unhappy with the thought of whatever my political view was. And, also, it might sway an opinion, which I didn’t want to do.”

The idea of running for President after the Washington Post ran an op-ed saying he could be a viable candidate. After some thought, Johnson thinks it could be a “real possibility”.

Adding, “I’d like to see a better leadership. I’d like to see a greater leadership. When there’s a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you’re in a disagreement with — for example, the media — I feel like it informs me that I could be better.”

The Rock joins a number of celebrities who have been rumored to be considering Presidential runs including Kanye West, Mark Cuban, Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Disney CEO Bog Iger.

