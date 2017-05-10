ESPN Sportscaster Chris Berman’s Wife Killed in Car Crash

67-year-old Kathy Berman, wife of one sports broadcasting icon Chris Bermna, died when her car collided with another vehicle. The other driver, an 87-year-old man, was also killed.

God, I pray for #ChrisBerman, his family & #ESPN staff who are grieving the passing of Kathy Berman! Help them through this season of loss! pic.twitter.com/yZs3RL5yI1 — Michael Chatman (@michaelchatman) May 10, 2017

ESPN released a statement saying, “This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend. Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour.” Kathy and Chris were married for 33 years and have two kids.

Chris has been ESPN’s most popular figure for almost 40 years.

Today happens to be Chris Berman’s 62nd birthday.