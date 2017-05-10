Fans Are Wondering If Harry Styles’ New Song ‘Two Ghosts’ Is About Taylor Swift

May 10, 2017 5:39 PM
Tuesday May 9, Apple Music released a promo for Harry Styles’ debut album which gives fans a behind the scenes look at the making of the former One Direction singer’s upcoming self-titled project.

In the preview there is a close up shot of Styles’ hand while he writes the lyrics to ‘Two Ghosts’, and naturally, fans were quick to screenshot and zoom in on the handwritten lyrics — and they’re convinced the song is about Styles’ ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“Same lips, red / Same eyes, blue / Same white shirt, couple more tattoos,” the lyrics appear to read. “But it’s not you and it’s not me / Tastes so sweet, looks so real / Sounds like something that I used to feel / But I can’t touch what I see / We’re not who we used to be / We’re not who we used to be / We’re just two ghosts singing in the…”

But the fans might actually have a ligit theory though.  And the reason why has to do with how similar his lyrics are to Swift’s lyrics in the song “Style” which many already think is about Harry.  “You’ve got that James Dean daydream look in your eye / And I got that red lip classic thing that you like … You got that long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt.”

