Hurst Police Pull Over A Couple To Help Make A Pregnancy Announcement

May 10, 2017 11:35 AM
Congrats are in order for one local couple in Hurst! Nikk Rock enlisted the help of the Hurst PD to help announce her pregnancy to her husband!

As the couple started to leave home, a police officer pulled them over. They knew the officer, but after a quick chat, things turn serious when the office says…

“Sir, I had to pull you over for driving with an unfasten child in the car.”

Ok, let that sink in for a minute. The husband is completely thrown off. He’s confused because there’s no baby in the car. Then it hits him! Just listen to his laugh when he realizes his wife is pregnant!

Pretty cute and creative!

