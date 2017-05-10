Kris Jenner and Scott Disick Are Teaming up for a New Reality TV Show

May 10, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: House Flipping, Kris Jenner, Reality TV, Remodeling, Scott Disick, TV

That’s right. The unlikely duo that is Kris Jenner and Scott Disick will be teaming up for a new reality TV show. This time, a house-flipping show that will be called Royally Flipped TMZ, according to.

Jenner will reportedly produce the show while Disick and an unnamed partner will be featured buying houses for contractors to fix up. The show will also be joined by realtor Tomer Fridman, who will then flip the homes for profit.

The announcement comes at a weird time as Disick and ex Kourtney Kardashian  are both reportedly seeing new people. Disick supposedly dating model Ella Ross, and Kardashian dating 23-year-old former boxer and Algerian model, Younes Bendjima.

No set date has been released on when we can expect the show.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live