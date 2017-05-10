Kris Jenner and Scott Disick Are Teaming up for a New Reality TV Show

That’s right. The unlikely duo that is Kris Jenner and Scott Disick will be teaming up for a new reality TV show. This time, a house-flipping show that will be called Royally Flipped TMZ, according to.

Jenner will reportedly produce the show while Disick and an unnamed partner will be featured buying houses for contractors to fix up. The show will also be joined by realtor Tomer Fridman, who will then flip the homes for profit.

The announcement comes at a weird time as Disick and ex Kourtney Kardashian are both reportedly seeing new people. Disick supposedly dating model Ella Ross, and Kardashian dating 23-year-old former boxer and Algerian model, Younes Bendjima.

No set date has been released on when we can expect the show.