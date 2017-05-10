Lil Bow Wow Called Out After Posting A Pic Of A Private Jet When He Was Really On A Commercial Jet

May 10, 2017 11:38 AM
Odds are if you’re famous, someone will always know who you are. Sadly, rapper and actor Lil Bow Bow had to learn that lesson the hard way.

On Tuesday, Lil Bow Wow was headed to New York to do press for Growing Up Hip Hop. Bow Wow posted a picture on Instagram of a private jet as if he was about to board the plane.

Now, if you will recall, Bow Wow is kind of famous. People know who he is. Which is probably why it’s so hilarious that he got called out immediately by a passenger sitting near him on a commercial flight.

Lil Bow Wow pretends he’s on a private jet, gets called out from quityourbullshit

Oooops. Nice try though.

