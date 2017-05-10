Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Wishes Fans Would Embrace Band’s New Sound

Fans have noticed a definite shift in the style of music Linkin Park is putting out these days.

They burst onto the nu metal scene in 2000 with Hybrid Theory featuring singles “Crawling” and “In The End.” These days, their music definitely has a more pop sound to it, and fans of the band’s classic sound, of course, are angry about their shift in style, and they are letting the band know about it. Vocalist Chester Bennington, however, feels its time fans stop comparing their old tunes to their new.

He told Music Week, “When we made Hybrid Theory, I was the oldest guy in the band and in my early ’20s. That’s why I guess I’m like: ‘Why are we still talking about Hybrid Theory? It’s f—ing years ago. It’s a great record, we love it. Like, move the fuck on.’ You know what I mean?” Now 41, Bennington has a message for everyone who feels Linkin Park has sold out. “If you’re saying we’re doing what we’re doing for a commercial or monetary reason, trying to make success out of some formula…then stab yourself in the face!”

Linkin Park’s newest album One More Light hits shelves May 19.

Via Fuse