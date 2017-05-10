Soundwave Tattoos Play Audio Files Directly From The Ink On Your Skin (Video)

These might be the coolest tattoos we’ve ever seen.

Nate Siggard has invented what he is calling “Soundwave Tattoos.” Audio squiggles are tattooed on a person like any tattoo would be applied, but using a smartphone app, a certified audio file up to a minute long will be played. Siggard has a clip of his daughter laughing tattooed on his leg.

For now, the tattoos are only available at their parlor in California, although Siggard claims to have received applications from hundreds of artists in over 15 countries asking to be trained on the new technique.

Via NY Post